Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals look to build upon their wins when they face off against one another in Indian Premier League 2022. The DC vs RR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on April 22, 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 PM. So ahead of the encounter, we bring you the DC vs RR betting odds along with the favourites. Yuzvendra Chahal Takes First Hat-Trick Of IPL 2022 During RR vs KKR Clash.

Delhi Capitals enter this game on the back of a dominating performance against Punjab Kings. David Warner has been the star performer for them with three consecutive fifties and much will depend on him. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals put on a complete display in a close win against Kolkata Knight Riders with Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal taking center stage.

DC vs RR Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Rajasthan Royals are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of RR to come away with maximum points from the encounter. RR have the odds of 1.8 in their favour while DC are a 2.00 underdog.

DC vs RR Win Predictions

DC vs RR (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Rajasthan Royals are tipped to come away with a win from the RR have a 53% chance of winning the encounter compared to DC's 47%. The two have registered 12 wins against the other in IPL.

