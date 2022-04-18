Yuzvendra Chahal registered the first hat-trick of IPL 2022 during RR vs KKR clash at the Brabourne Stadium. He dismissed Shivam Mavi, Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins in consecutive deliveries. This is the spinner's first treble in the competition.

