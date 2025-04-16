Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Delhi Capital tasted defeat for the first time this season in the Indian Premier League when it lost to the Mumbai Indians in their last game. The defeat pushed them to the second spot in the points table behind the Gujarat Titans and it is the manner of the defeat which must have left them disappointed considering they looked on course for a victory. They face the Rajasthan Royals at home this evening and the team will be keen to return to winning ways. Opponents Rajasthan are on a two-game losing streak and they need to secure a positive result here in order to remain competitive in the top four race. KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty Buy 7 Acre Land in Thane For Whopping INR 9.85 Crores: Report.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has endured a tough time so far in the league and the Australian youngster could be left out in order to give him a break. Skipper Aksar Patel has led the troops well and he will be a key player here. In terms of batting, Delhi will rely on K L Rahul and Karun Nair to lead the charge.

Rajasthan failed to accelerate in the powerplays in the last game and that proved to be their undoing. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag will need to step up and make themselves counted in this game. In terms of bowing, pacer Jofra Archer has bowled quick but has been erratic with his line and lengths. He alongside Wanindu Hasaranga will need to be amongst the wickets here.

When is DC vs RR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Delhi Capitals will play their second home match as they will host Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 16. The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi and has a scheduled time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sunil Narine, Andre Russell's Bat Checked by Umpire Through Gauge Test; Asked to Change Willow As It Doesn't Meet IPL Regulations During PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the DC vs RR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu & Star Sports 2 Kannada TV channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the DC vs RR IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a tough game of cricket between these sides with hosts Delhi claiming a win in the end.

