A new rule has been introduced in the IPL. The bats of some players will be checked by the umpire through a gauge Test. The gauge test involves using a triangle-shaped plastic tool with specific dimensions marked on it, representing the legal limits for a cricket bat. If a bat cannot pass through this gauge, it is deemed oversized and illegal for use in the match. During the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match, opener Sunil Narine had his bat checked by the fourth umpire and the bat failed to clear the test. Later Andre Russell's bat was also checked inside the field and similarly to Narine, the bat didn't clear the required limits. Both the Caribbean cricketers had to find a legal alternative. Anrich Nortje's Bat Fails Gauge Test, Asked to Change As It Doesn't Meet IPL Regulations During PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Sunil Narine's Bat Checked by Umpire Through Gauge Test

Narine bat check by umpire pic.twitter.com/T8ZuX7Mnt6 — Pappu Plumber (@tappumessi) April 15, 2025

Andre Russell's Bat Was Also Not Within the Legal Limit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sankalpa Basnet (@sankalpa_basnet7)

