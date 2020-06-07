Dinesh Karthik’s Body in ‘Zombie Mode’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says ‘It Will Take 4 Weeks to Achieve Match-Fitness’

Dinesh Karthik (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With many major cricket activities continuing to be paused in many parts of the world, all the players will certainly need some time to get into the grove and acquire match fitness. Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik also said that the players will need at least 28 days to prepare themselves to play a match. After the easement in Lockdown restrictions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to resume the national team’s training session at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru (NCA). However, Karthik opined that his body went in ‘zombie mode’ in lockdown and players will gradually become match ready. Dinesh Karthik Birthday Special: Nidahas Final Heroics and Other Memorable Performances by the Indian Wicket-Keeper Batsman.

“I think the transition will be very tough. I think at least a minimum of four weeks, you need to start slowly, first, it will be quality and then slowly increase the quantity and then the intensity,” Karthik said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Indian cricket team was last seen in action during their 2020 Tour of New Zealand which ended in February. Since then, all the major cricket activities in the country continue to be paused. Last month, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur resumed training outdoors. However, that didn’t go down well with BCCI. Nevertheless, Karthik, who is currently in Chennai, can resume training due to easement in his area.

“Right now the lockdown has eased a lot in Chennai, so you can get permission and go and practice, so I am planning to do that but I will do it gradually... the body has been completely in zombie mode, with me sitting at home and not doing much,” he said.