Mohsin Naqvi has delivered a bold message to the Pakistan National Cricket Team players ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final. Sunday, September 28, is set to witness history as India and Pakistan battle it out for the very first time in an Asia Cup final and this will be the third time in this edition of the continental tournament that these two teams will lock horns. The two IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 matches have so far been one-sided on the field, but have become the talking point for a number of controversies and the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman appears to have given a free hand to the Pakistan cricketers.

In the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan performed a 'gun' celebration after scoring a half-century, which stirred controversy and later on, Haris Rauf grabbed the spotlight for showing provocative gestures at the Indian fans. Mohsin Naqvi, who interestingly is also the chairman of the ACC (Asian Cricket Council), was reported by Pakistani media to have said, “Do whatever you want; I’ll handle it," to the Green Shirts. This has been reported by Pakistan journalist Qadir Khawaja. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi To Pay Haris Rauf’s Fine Personally.

It is to be noted that Haris Rauf was handed a fine of 30% of his match fees for his provocative gestures against India in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Later on, reports stated that Mohsin Naqvi would pay Haris Rauf's fine. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, while speaking at the pre-match press conference, also said that he wouldn't stop his fast bowlers from showing 'aggression' against India.

