Pakistan national cricket team speedster Haris Rauf has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for abusive behaviour and aggressive gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against arch-rivals the India national cricket team in Dubai on September 21. During the Indo-Pak match, Haris Rauf signalled "6-0" with his hands, directed towards the fans present in the stands. The right-arm pacer also made "plane crash" gestures with his hands. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf Makes Controversial Gesture, Draws Flak From India Fans (Watch Video).

After the game, the BCCI reportedly filed a complaint against Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, who celebrated his fifty with a "gun-shot" celebration. The Pakistan opener Shaibzada, was left off with a warning for his gun-shot celebration during the IND vs PAK match by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Earlier, both Pakistan cricketers pleaded not guilty during the ICC hearing. Haris and Farhan appeared before match referee Richie Richardson in person, even though the responses given to the ICC were in writing. Both were accompanied by Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

Haris Rauf Fined 30 per Cent of His Match Fees

Haris Rauf fined 30 per cent of his match fees for abusive behaviour and aggressive gesture during Indo-Pak Asia Cup game: Tournament Sources. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2025

Sahibzada Farhan Escape Fine

Sahibzada Farhan let off with a warning for his gun-shot celebration: Tournament sources. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also filed a complaint against the India captain Suryakumar Yadav after he dedicated his side's Group Stage victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The hearing was conducted on Suryakumar's political statement, and the Indian skipper has been formally warned by the ICC to refrain from making political remarks. Sahibzada Farhan Performs 'Gun Celebration' After Scoring Half-Century During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Talking about the Super 4 match, India thrashed Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Earlier, the Men in Blue defeated the Green Shirts in a Group A match of the ongoing tournament. Both nations will face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28.

