Facebook has reportedly banned a picture of the England cricket team in a huddle for containing “overtly sexual” content. The picture was part of a gallery of 400 photos which was restricted by the social media platform due to ‘risque’ content. Among other images banned was a frame of a cow standing on a field, a ‘Disco’ neon sign, a Hong Kong timeline, a high-rise building, a set of tramlines in France, ripples on a pond and a firework display. All these images were reportedly blocked from being used on Facebook. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021: Fit Axar Patel Back in Nets, Shahbaz Nadeem Set To Be Dropped; Chepauk Pitch Might Offer More Turn.

According to a report from BBC, the owner of the gallery, Mike Hall, insisted that none of the 400 images featured had any ‘risque’ content. But he could not use them as Facebook restricted when he tried to use them as ads. The social media giant cited that the ad images ranged from ‘promoting weapons” to “overtly sexual” content behind the reason to ban the usage of the photos as ads. Hardik Pandya Spends Quality Time Wife Natasa Stankovic and Son Agastya in Pool Ahead of India vs England 2nd Test 2021 (View Pics).

Photo of England Cricket Team Blocked

Things we did not expect this week: 1. England to not lose in Chennai. 2. Photos of England to be banned from Facebook for being too sexy. pic.twitter.com/d5w5PPiMKv — The Cricket Podcast (@TheCricketPod) February 8, 2021

Facebook’s advertisement policies does not allow the promotion of “adult” products and services, a regulation that the England cricket team somehow found itself entangled in. Hall was therefore banned from putting up any ads from his account. Luckily for him though, Facebook realised their mistake and issued an apology and clarified that the images were ‘restricted in error.’ The England cricket team photo in contention was clicked during the India vs England Test match at Southampton in 2018.

“When you’re running a small business, or any business where you’re trying to figure out what’s gone wrong. You can’t have an arbitrary process with no-one to talk to. When I set up my account with Facebook I had to verify my business with them – but after that, it fell into an abyss,” Hall was quoted as saying by BBC.

England, meanwhile, are playing India in a four-match Test series. The visitors won the first Test by 227 runs in Chennai and are set to play India at the same venue in the second Test match from February 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).