England Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: England are second in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup points table with wins in their opening three matches and next up face struggling Pakistan in Colombo. They will be keen to continue their winning run as the tournament enters its business end. It has not just been the wins for England but also the manner of these victories which goes to show the strength of the squad. Opponents Pakistan have hardly competed in any of three games they have lost on the trot. They will need to work on their self belief as they gear up for this game. Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Gets Washed-Out Due to Persistent Rain; Teams Share Points

Pakistan had Australia on the ropes in the last game as they picked up early wickets but could not make much inroads later. Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, and Rameen Shamim are all quality bowlers and can put pressure on England. Batting is their weakness and the likes of Sadaf Shams, Muneeba Ali, and Sidra Nawaz will have to improve their game considerably in the top order.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, the English skipper, scored a brilliant century in their last match against Sri Lanka. She is one of the many in form batters for the team that includes the likes of Heather Knight. In terms of bowling, Sophie Ecclestone will be the key wicket taker for the team and Pakistan will need to play her overs out with patience. Expect an unchanged playing eleven from England for this game.

ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Wednesday, October 15 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The England Women's National Cricket Team is set to square off against the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 15. The England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Massive Milestones Within Reach for New Zealand Veterans Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine Ahead of Sri Lanka Clash.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the ENG-W vs PAK-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. England are strong favourites for the game and expect a massive win for the team.

