Rain interrupts another game in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as the Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women gets washed out due to persistent rain. Another match in Colombo of Sri Lanka Women gets washed out and they had to share points with New Zealand this time. Sri Lanka Women batted first in the game and scored 258/6. Chamari Athapaththu scored a half-century and so did Nilakshi de Silva. Vishmi Gunaratne and Hasini Perera contributed as well. But just ahead of the chase, the rain came down and it stayed persistent enough for the umpires to abandon the match. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Massive Milestones Within Reach for New Zealand Veterans Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine Ahead of Sri Lanka Clash.
Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Gets Washed-Out
Rain has the final say in Colombo in #NZvSL ☔#CWC25 | 📝: https://t.co/7fbqUwMo5m pic.twitter.com/MdDfxNA5Bp
— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 14, 2025
