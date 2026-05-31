Fact Check: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral U-14 Talent Assessment Record By Bihar District Cricket Association Verified?

A document purported to be an official under-14 talent assessment record for teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has gone viral on social media following RR batters sensational IPL 2026. The circulating image features letterheads and stamps allegedly belonging to Bihar District Cricket Association, focusing on the parameters the then-Vaibhav enrolled for to play cricket. However, cricket administrators and officials associated with state operations have flagged the document as unverified, urging fans to rely strictly on centralized cricket board data. Sachin Tendulkar Hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Batting Technique After Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Performance (Watch Video).

The Viral Claim

The controversy erupted when a photo of a physical assessment form began making the rounds on platforms like X and Instagram. The document listed various physical and skill-based metrics, alongside an birth year that conflicted with Sooryavanshi’s officially registered date of birth of 27 March 2011.

Given his historic achievements as the youngest centurion in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and men's T20 cricket, the image quickly accumulated viral traction, with users demanding clarity on its authenticity.

User Shares Fake Viral Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Record

Take a look at this form, which is now #viral, from the Bihar Cricket Association. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. It was clearly stated in the Under-14 Talent Assessment Record. 1. Fearless hitter 2.Special talent 3. Attack every Ball Needs advanced-level competition. pic.twitter.com/60JyRitf0h — Abanish Sinha (@abanish_Bihar) May 29, 2026

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral U-14 Talent Assessment Record By Bihar District Cricket Association Verified?

While local district-level associations often maintain regional trial notes, state-level representatives have distanced themselves from the leaked document, noting that it lacks official clearance or institutional verification. Interestingly, cricket in Bihar is run by Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), and by Bihar District Cricket Association as mentioned in the aforementioned fake assessment record, which also bears a fake stamp and logo.

Sources within regional cricket circles emphasize that localized papers or older local trial registration sheets are frequently prone to clerical errors or manipulation. Furthermore, no district body has formally claimed ownership of publishing or verifying this specific talent assessment record online. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL Salary: Here’s How Much 15-Year-Old RR Opener's Contract is Worth.

Amid recurrent online speculation regarding his age, the established testing history of the cricketer provides crucial context. To completely eliminate anomalies arising from inconsistent municipal birth certificates, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandates comprehensive medical screenings for all junior players.

According to family statements and local coaching staff, Sooryavanshi cleared his initial BCCI-supervised bone density test—specifically the Twin-Axiom Bone Age Determination (TW3) method—when he was first selected for age-group tournaments.

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Fact check

Claim : Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral U-14 Talent Assessment Record By Bihar District Cricket Association Goes Viral! Conclusion : No, this is a fake AI-generated document. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).