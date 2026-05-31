Sachin Tendulkar Hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Batting Technique After Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Performance (Watch Video)

Sachin Tendulkar, widely revered as the 'God of Cricket', has expressed profound admiration for teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, hailing his 'magnificent' and 'truly special' talent. The legendary cricketer's glowing endorsement comes after Sooryavanshi's sensational performance in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, where the 15-year-old shattered multiple records. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final.

Tendulkar's comments were made at the prestigious Cricinfo Honours event in Mumbai on Friday, where he himself was recognised as the 'Best Men's International Batter of the 21st Century'. His praise for Sooryavanshi highlights the cricketing world's growing excitement around the youngster, who has quickly become a focal point of discussion.

Sachin Tendulkar All Praise For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

From Master Blaster to Boss Baby! 🗣️👏 You know you're on the right track when Sachin Tendulkar breaks down your technique! ❤️ Watch #CricinfoHonours 👉 Star Sports, JioHotstar & Cricinfo! pic.twitter.com/el7UrdNojV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 30, 2026

A 'Truly Special' Talent Emerges

Speaking at the event, Tendulkar revealed that Sooryavanshi's batting had left a lasting impression on him. 'Everyone is talking about Sooryavanshi, and I watched him bat – it was magnificent,' Tendulkar stated, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. He elaborated on what makes Sooryavanshi stand out, noting, 'I mean, he is something truly special. And not just the ability to hit the ball, but what also fascinated me was the wrist work that he has. To be able to play in all directions of the ground, you need good wrist work. And he is not slogging the ball. He is just picking the line and length earlier than the rest of the guys, and he is able to clear the rope comfortably.'

Sooryavanshi, playing for the Rajasthan Royals, enjoyed a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign, amassing an impressive 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.31. His season was particularly notable for the 72 sixes he struck, surpassing Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season. This included a breathtaking knock of 97 runs off just 29 balls in an IPL Eliminator match, further solidifying his reputation as a fearless and destructive batter. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL Salary: Here’s How Much 15-Year-Old RR Opener's Contract is Worth.

Caution Amidst Rising Expectations

While acknowledging the immense excitement surrounding the young talent, Tendulkar also offered a word of caution, stressing the importance of allowing Sooryavanshi to develop naturally. 'I would tell him to just be himself,' Tendulkar advised. He emphasised the need to avoid burdening the teenager with excessive expectations or interfering with his innate style of play. 'He's kind of a player who looks very confident, very, very sure of what he wants to do, and I would not want to play around with his natural instincts,' Tendulkar added.

The former India captain also expressed his hope that Sooryavanshi would eventually make his mark in Test cricket, but urged patience from fans and experts alike. He highlighted that learning to navigate the challenges of the longer format would come with age and experience, advocating for a "solution-oriented mindset" rather than constant pressure. Tendulkar's remarks, made in the presence of BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, underscored his belief that selectors should be given the space to manage the youngster's progression carefully. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Fastest Indian To 1000 IPL Runs, Achieves Feat During GT vs RR Qualifier 2.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Meteoric Rise

Hailing from Bihar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been on a rapid ascent in the cricketing world. He holds the distinction of being the youngest player to sign an IPL contract, doing so at just 13 years old. His IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals came at the age of 14 years and 23 days, making him the youngest debutant in the league's history. Furthermore, he became the youngest player to score an IPL century at 14 years and 32 days, achieving a remarkable 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans in a previous season.

Sooryavanshi's ability to consistently perform at such a young age has drawn comparisons to other prodigious talents. His fearless approach and exceptional hand-eye coordination have made him a fan favourite and a player to watch for the future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).