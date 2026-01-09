Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli has drawn attention during a practice session at the BCA Stadium, not just for his form in the nets, but for his choice of equipment. Ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand on 11 January, fans and social media observers have highlighted images of Kohli wearing 'one8' branded shoes and socks, marking a visible shift in his commercial alignment.

The spotting has sparked significant interest as Kohli prepares for his first 50-over international of 2026. For observers, the clear visibility of his own label during an official BCCI training session signals a new phase in how the cricketer manages his personal brand and business interests. Virat Kohli Sweats It Out in Nets Ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026.

Fan Spots Virat Kohli Wearing Personal Brand 'One8' Shoes and Socks

Apna Brand promote krne ke liye post kiya hai 😭😭😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qgpM5FIcwF — SURBHI SHARMA (@Imsurbhis) January 8, 2026

Training Visuals and Fan Engagement

The buzz began when photographs from India's first full training session in Vadodara surfaced on social media. Fans quickly noted that Kohli, who previously wore Puma-branded gear during practice for nearly a decade, was sporting footwear and accessories featuring the 'one8' logo.

Virat Kohli Prepares For India vs New Zealand ODI Series

These "fan spottings" have become a recurring theme since Kohli’s return to the national setup following a brief winter break. Unlike traditional endorsement deals where athletes simply wear a sponsor's logo, Kohli’s choice to wear his own brand is seen as an intentional move to build equity in a label he co-owns.

The Move to Agilitas Sports

The appearance of the gear coincides with a significant pivot in Kohli’s business portfolio. In late 2025, Kohli transitioned his 'one8' brand away from global giant Puma to partner with Agilitas Sports, a Bengaluru-based startup led by former Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly.

Under this new arrangement, 'one8' operates as an independent entity. By wearing the gear during high-visibility practice sessions, Kohli is effectively acting as the primary ambassador for his own company. Industry analysts suggest this move allows Kohli greater creative control and a larger share of the profits as the brand seeks to establish itself as a standalone competitor in the premium sportswear market.

Focus Shifts to the Field

Despite the commercial interest, Kos primary focus remains on the three-match series against a formidable New Zealand side. With senior players Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya reportedly rested for this leg of the tour, the responsibility on the veteran batting core of Rohit Sharma and Kohli has intensified.

Kohli enters the series in good rhythm, having recently featured in domestic cricket to maintain match fitness. His performance in the upcoming ODIs is considered crucial for India as they begin their build-up to the T20 World Cup scheduled for February, as well as maintaining their ranking at the top of the ICC ODI table. Virat Kohli to Collab With MrBeast? YouTube Icon Makes Fresh Pitch for Indian Cricket Star.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Details

The first ODI is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, January 11 Following the series opener in Vadodara, the teams will travel to Rajkot and Indore for the remaining fixtures. Fans will be watching closely to see if Kohli continues to showcase his independent brand throughout the televised matches.

