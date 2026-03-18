Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli has arrived in Bengaluru, joining the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad as the franchise commences its preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Kohli's arrival on Wednesday morning signals the start of RCB's campaign to defend their maiden IPL title, secured in the 2025 season. 'I Want the Virat Kohli One!, Heartwarming Video of Little Boy Choosing RCB Jersey Over India Colours Wins Internet.

Virat Kohli Lands in Bengaluru

You don’t have to see him… to know he’s coming! Check the calendar. There will be signs… ✨❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/qv8tA5ZCrA — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 18, 2026

The former RCB captain was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd outside the Bengaluru airport, underscoring the anticipation surrounding his return and the upcoming season. His presence is expected to galvanise the team as they gear up for the 19th edition of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on March 28.

Title Defence on Home Soil

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made history in 2025 by clinching their first-ever IPL trophy, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted title. Kohli played a pivotal role in that triumph, amassing 657 runs with eight half-centuries, and will be crucial to their efforts to become the first side in recent memory to successfully defend the IPL crown. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB's home ground, has received formal approval to host IPL 2026 matches, including the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. This clearance follows months of uncertainty regarding the venue after a tragic stampede during celebrations of RCB's 2025 victory.

Pre-Season Buzz and Ownership Developments

The IPL 2026 season is set to kick off with RCB facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, a fixture that promises high-intensity action. Beyond the on-field preparations, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise is also navigating significant off-field developments. RCB Sale Update: Pai-KKR and EQT-Premji Invest in Race, Adar Poonawalla Opts Out.

The sale of RCB is reportedly in its final stages, with two parties emerging as leading contenders to acquire the team, valued at approximately $2 billion. This potential change in ownership adds another layer of intrigue to a season already brimming with expectations for the defending champions.

As the countdown to IPL 2026 continues, Kohli's return to Bengaluru marks a significant moment for RCB fans and the team alike. With the home stadium cleared and pre-season activities underway, the focus now shifts to the pitch as Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to replicate their historic success and etch their name further into IPL history.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).