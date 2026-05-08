Finn Allen Registers Maiden IPL Hundred, Acheives Feat in DC vs KKR Match

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen has secured his first Indian Premier League century, leading his side to an emphatic victory against Delhi Capitals on Friday. Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in DC vs KKR IPL 2026, the New Zealand international reached the three-figure mark in just 47 deliveries, spearheading a clinical run chase that has significant implications for the play-off standings. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

Finn Allen Hits 47-Ball Ton

A Dominant Display of Power-Hitting

Allen’s innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression on a dry Delhi surface. Promoted to a prominent role in the 2026 campaign, the right-hander capitalised on the powerplay restrictions, punishing a disciplined but ultimately overwhelmed Delhi bowling attack. His century was punctuated by 11 boundaries and six sixes, with a strike rate exceeding 180 throughout his stay at the crease.

The milestone was reached in the 15th over with a defiant strike over mid-wicket. His performance ensured that Kolkata chased down the target with considerable ease, effectively neutralising the threat posed by Delhi’s lead bowlers, Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

Since joining the Kolkata franchise, Allen has been noted for his high-risk, high-reward approach at the top of the order. While he has previously recorded several quick-fire thirties and a recent half-century in the 2026 season, this maiden hundred marks his most substantial contribution to the league to date.

The achievement also reinforces his position as a primary overseas asset for KKR, following a period of rotation within their top-order batting unit.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 10:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).