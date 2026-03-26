IPL 2026 Full Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the complete schedule for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Following an initial partial release, the governing body has now confirmed that the second phase of the tournament will feature 50 league matches held across 12 venues between 13 April and 24 May 2026. BCCI Announces Second Phase Of IPL 2026 Schedule, Final Confirmed For May 31
The grand final is scheduled to take place on 31 May 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, marking a homecoming for the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
The BCCI opted for a staggered announcement this year to account for the upcoming assembly elections in states such as West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. By coordinating with the Election Commission of India, the board has minimised potential security and logistical conflicts, ensuring that all 70 league matches can be safely hosted within the country.
The second phase of the competition will resume on 13 April with a high-profile clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The second half of the tournament will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST and evening fixtures at 19:30 IST. List of Players Who Preferred IPL 2026 Over PSL.
IPL 2026 Full Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Matchup
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1
|28 Mar (Sat)
|RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|19:30
|2
|29 Mar (Sun)
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|19:30
|3
|30 Mar (Mon)
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|19:30
|4
|31 Mar (Tue)
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|New Chandigarh
|19:30
|5
|01 Apr (Wed)
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow
|19:30
|6
|02 Apr (Thu)
|KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|19:30
|7
|03 Apr (Fri)
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|19:30
|8
|04 Apr (Sat)
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|15:30
|9
|04 Apr (Sat)
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|19:30
|10
|05 Apr (Sun)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs LSG
|Hyderabad
|15:30
|11
|05 Apr (Sun)
|RCB vs Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|19:30
|12
|06 Apr (Mon)
|KKR vs Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|19:30
|13
|07 Apr (Tue)
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|Guwahati
|19:30
|14
|08 Apr (Wed)
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|19:30
|15
|09 Apr (Thu)
|KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|19:30
|16
|10 Apr (Fri)
|Rajasthan Royals vs RCB
|Guwahati
|19:30
|17
|11 Apr (Sat)
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|New Chandigarh
|15:30
|18
|11 Apr (Sat)
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|19:30
|19
|12 Apr (Sun)
|LSG vs Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|15:30
|20
|12 Apr (Sun)
|Mumbai Indians vs RCB
|Mumbai
|19:30
|21
|13 April (Mon)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|19:30:00
|22
|14 April (Tue)
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|19:30:00
|23
|15 April (Wed)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|19:30:00
|24
|16 April (Thu)
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai
|19:30:00
|25
|17 April (Fri)
|Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|19:30:00
|26
|18 April (Sat)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata
|15:30:00
|27
|18 April (Sat)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|New Chandigarh
|19:30:00
|28
|19 April (Sun)
|Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
|Ahmedabad
|15:30:00
|29
|19 April (Sun)
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|19:30:00
|30
|20 April (Mon)
|Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|New Chandigarh
|19:30:00
|31
|21 April (Tue)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|19:30:00
|32
|22 April (Wed)
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|19:30:00
|33
|23 April (Thu)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bengaluru
|19:30:00
|34
|24 April (Fri)
|Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
|Delhi
|19:30:00
|35
|25 April (Sat)
|Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|15:30:00
|36
|25 April (Sat)
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|19:30:00
|37
|26 April (Sun)
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|15:30:00
|38
|26 April (Sun)
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|Jaipur
|19:30:00
|39
|27 April (Mon)
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata
|19:30:00
|40
|28 April (Tue)
|Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
|New Chandigarh
|19:30:00
|41
|29 April (Wed)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|19:30:00
|42
|30 April (Thu)
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|Jaipur
|19:30:00
|43
|01 May (Fri)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|19:30:00
|44
|02 May (Sat)
|Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
|Ahmedabad
|15:30:00
|45
|02 May (Sat)
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|19:30:00
|46
|03 May (Sun)
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|15:30:00
|47
|03 May (Sun)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
|19:30:00
|48
|04 May (Mon)
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi
|19:30:00
|49
|05 May (Tue)
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow
|19:30:00
|50
|06 May (Wed)
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|Dharamsala
|19:30:00
|51
|07 May (Thu)
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|19:30:00
|52
|08 May (Fri)
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|19:30:00
|53
|09 May (Sat)
|Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
|Jaipur
|15:30:00
|54
|09 May (Sat)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
|Raipur
|19:30:00
|55
|10 May (Sun)
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|Lucknow
|15:30:00
|56
|10 May (Sun)
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|19:30:00
|57
|11 May (Mon)
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Delhi
|19:30:00
|58
|12 May (Tue)
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|19:30:00
|59
|13 May (Wed)
|Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
|Dharamsala
|19:30:00
|60
|14 May (Thu)
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|19:30:00
|61
|15 May (Fri)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|19:30:00
|62
|16 May (Sat)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings
|Raipur
|15:30:00
|63
|16 May (Sat)
|Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|Chennai
|19:30:00
|64
|17 May (Sun)
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Jaipur
|15:30:00
|65
|17 May (Sun)
|Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi
|19:30:00
|66
|18 May (Mon)
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai
|19:30:00
|67
|19 May (Tue)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
|19:30:00
|57
|11 May (Mon)
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Delhi
|19:30:00
|58
|12 May (Tue)
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|19:30:00
|59
|13 May (Wed)
|Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
|Dharamsala
|19:30:00
|60
|14 May (Thu)
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|19:30:00
|61
|15 May (Fri)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|19:30:00
|62
|16 May (Sat)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings
|Raipur
|15:30:00
|63
|16 May (Sat)
|Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|Chennai
|19:30:00
|64
|17 May (Sun)
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Jaipur
|15:30:00
|65
|17 May (Sun)
|Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi
|19:30:00
|66
|18 May (Mon)
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai
|19:30:00
|67
|22 May (Fri)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
|19:30:00
|68
|23 May (Sat)
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
|Lucknow
|19:30:00
|69
|24 May (Sun)
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|15:30:00
|70
|24 May (Sun)
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata
|19:30:00
|71
|26 May (Tue)
|Qualifier 1 (1st vs 2nd)
|Bengaluru
|19:30:00
|72
|27 May (Wed)
|Eliminator (3rd vs 4th)
|Ahmedabad*
|19:30:00
|73
|29 May (Fri)
|Qualifier 2 (Loser Q1 vs Winner Elim)
|Ahmedabad*
|19:30:00
|74
|31 May (Sun)
|Grand Final
|Bengaluru
|19:30:00
In a notable departure from tradition, the BCCI has cancelled the customary opening ceremony for the 28 March season opener in Bengaluru. The decision was made as a mark of respect for the victims of a tragic stampede in the city during last year’s title celebrations. However, officials have confirmed that a grand closing ceremony is being planned for the final on 31 May to conclude the season on a high note.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).