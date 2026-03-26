IPL 2026 Full Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the complete schedule for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Following an initial partial release, the governing body has now confirmed that the second phase of the tournament will feature 50 league matches held across 12 venues between 13 April and 24 May 2026. BCCI Announces Second Phase Of IPL 2026 Schedule, Final Confirmed For May 31

The grand final is scheduled to take place on 31 May 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, marking a homecoming for the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The BCCI opted for a staggered announcement this year to account for the upcoming assembly elections in states such as West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. By coordinating with the Election Commission of India, the board has minimised potential security and logistical conflicts, ensuring that all 70 league matches can be safely hosted within the country.

The second phase of the competition will resume on 13 April with a high-profile clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The second half of the tournament will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST and evening fixtures at 19:30 IST. List of Players Who Preferred IPL 2026 Over PSL.

IPL 2026 Full Schedule

Match Date Matchup Venue Time (IST) 1 28 Mar (Sat) RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 19:30 2 29 Mar (Sun) Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 19:30 3 30 Mar (Mon) Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 19:30 4 31 Mar (Tue) Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans New Chandigarh 19:30 5 01 Apr (Wed) Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Lucknow 19:30 6 02 Apr (Thu) KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 19:30 7 03 Apr (Fri) Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chennai 19:30 8 04 Apr (Sat) Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Delhi 15:30 9 04 Apr (Sat) Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 19:30 10 05 Apr (Sun) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs LSG Hyderabad 15:30 11 05 Apr (Sun) RCB vs Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 19:30 12 06 Apr (Mon) KKR vs Punjab Kings Kolkata 19:30 13 07 Apr (Tue) Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Guwahati 19:30 14 08 Apr (Wed) Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Delhi 19:30 15 09 Apr (Thu) KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 19:30 16 10 Apr (Fri) Rajasthan Royals vs RCB Guwahati 19:30 17 11 Apr (Sat) Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad New Chandigarh 15:30 18 11 Apr (Sat) Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chennai 19:30 19 12 Apr (Sun) LSG vs Gujarat Titans Lucknow 15:30 20 12 Apr (Sun) Mumbai Indians vs RCB Mumbai 19:30 21 13 April (Mon) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 19:30:00 22 14 April (Tue) Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 19:30:00 23 15 April (Wed) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 19:30:00 24 16 April (Thu) Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Mumbai 19:30:00 25 17 April (Fri) Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 19:30:00 26 18 April (Sat) Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 15:30:00 27 18 April (Sat) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders New Chandigarh 19:30:00 28 19 April (Sun) Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 15:30:00 29 19 April (Sun) Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 19:30:00 30 20 April (Mon) Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians New Chandigarh 19:30:00 31 21 April (Tue) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 19:30:00 32 22 April (Wed) Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Chennai 19:30:00 33 23 April (Thu) Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru 19:30:00 34 24 April (Fri) Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Delhi 19:30:00 35 25 April (Sat) Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 15:30:00 36 25 April (Sat) Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow 19:30:00 37 26 April (Sun) Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai 15:30:00 38 26 April (Sun) Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Jaipur 19:30:00 39 27 April (Mon) Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Kolkata 19:30:00 40 28 April (Tue) Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants New Chandigarh 19:30:00 41 29 April (Wed) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad 19:30:00 42 30 April (Thu) Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Jaipur 19:30:00 43 01 May (Fri) Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Bengaluru 19:30:00 44 02 May (Sat) Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 15:30:00 45 02 May (Sat) Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 19:30:00 46 03 May (Sun) Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 15:30:00 47 03 May (Sun) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hyderabad 19:30:00 48 04 May (Mon) Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Delhi 19:30:00 49 05 May (Tue) Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow 19:30:00 50 06 May (Wed) Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dharamsala 19:30:00 51 07 May (Thu) Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 19:30:00 52 08 May (Fri) Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chennai 19:30:00 53 09 May (Sat) Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Jaipur 15:30:00 54 09 May (Sat) Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Raipur 19:30:00 55 10 May (Sun) Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Lucknow 15:30:00 56 10 May (Sun) Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 19:30:00 57 11 May (Mon) Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi 19:30:00 58 12 May (Tue) Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 19:30:00 59 13 May (Wed) Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dharamsala 19:30:00 60 14 May (Thu) Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 19:30:00 61 15 May (Fri) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 19:30:00 62 16 May (Sat) Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Raipur 15:30:00 63 16 May (Sat) Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chennai 19:30:00 64 17 May (Sun) Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Jaipur 15:30:00 65 17 May (Sun) Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Delhi 19:30:00 66 18 May (Mon) Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Mumbai 19:30:00 67 19 May (Tue) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Hyderabad 19:30:00 57 11 May (Mon) Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi 19:30:00 58 12 May (Tue) Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 19:30:00 59 13 May (Wed) Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dharamsala 19:30:00 60 14 May (Thu) Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 19:30:00 61 15 May (Fri) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 19:30:00 62 16 May (Sat) Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Raipur 15:30:00 63 16 May (Sat) Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chennai 19:30:00 64 17 May (Sun) Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Jaipur 15:30:00 65 17 May (Sun) Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Delhi 19:30:00 66 18 May (Mon) Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Mumbai 19:30:00 67 22 May (Fri) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hyderabad 19:30:00 68 23 May (Sat) Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Lucknow 19:30:00 69 24 May (Sun) Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 15:30:00 70 24 May (Sun) Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Kolkata 19:30:00 71 26 May (Tue) Qualifier 1 (1st vs 2nd) Bengaluru 19:30:00 72 27 May (Wed) Eliminator (3rd vs 4th) Ahmedabad* 19:30:00 73 29 May (Fri) Qualifier 2 (Loser Q1 vs Winner Elim) Ahmedabad* 19:30:00 74 31 May (Sun) Grand Final Bengaluru 19:30:00

In a notable departure from tradition, the BCCI has cancelled the customary opening ceremony for the 28 March season opener in Bengaluru. The decision was made as a mark of respect for the victims of a tragic stampede in the city during last year’s title celebrations. However, officials have confirmed that a grand closing ceremony is being planned for the final on 31 May to conclude the season on a high note.

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