Just like 2020, Indian Premier League (IPL) was the most searched sports event in India as per Google’s ‘Year in Search’ results. IPL topped the charts in ‘Google Year In Search 2021’ for sports events in fact it was the most searched and trending topic in India across categories beating ‘CoWin’ and ‘ICC T20 World Cup’. The IPL 2021 was played in two halves after the Indian leg was shelved after some players were affected by coronavirus. It was later shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September-October. Google Year in Search 2021: IPL Tops Trending Search Query on Google In 'Overall' Category Followed By CoWin, 'What is Black Fungus', Tokyo Olympics Amid Other Top Searches in India.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the IPL 2021 trophy after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Among sports events, IPL was followed by ICC T20 World Cup, Euro Cup, Tokyo Olympics, Copa America, Wimbledon, Paralympics, French Open, La Liga and English Premier League as the most searched and trending topics in 2021.

Most Searched Sports Events in Google Year in Search 2021 India

Most Searched Overall Terms in Google Year in Search 2021 India

The list released by Google Trends also includes search terms like near me, How to, What is, Movies, News Events, Personalities and Recipes. The ‘Google Year In Search’ is published every year in the month of December to highlight what was trending in the outgoing year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2021 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).