Mumbai, December 8: Search Engine giant Google on Wednesday released the list of trending topics in India in 2021. Trending search terms this year were dominated by sports events in India this year. The India Premier League (IPL) tops the list of the Google Year in Search 2021. Notably, IPL took place in two phases this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CoWin is the second most search topic on Google in 2021

ICC T 20 World Cup is the third on the list. Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics 2020 remain at the fourth and the fifth trending queries on Google Search in the country. Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Aryan Khan also featured in the list. What is black fungus is the most serach topic in the “what is” category. Internet users also search about Taliban on Google in 2021. It featured at the third spot in the “what is” category.

Here Is The List Of The Most Searched Topics In The Overall Category:

Meanwhile, trending topics in the near me category include – COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 test, food delivery. People also searched about the availability of oxygen cylinders and COVID-19 hospitals near their places.

In the "how to" category, how to register for COVID-19 vaccine, how to download vaccination certificate and how to increase oxygen level are the most searched topics. How to link aadhaar card and PAN also featured in this category.

