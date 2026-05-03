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The Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight in the GT vs PBKS match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The high-profile encounter will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the home side looking to find consistency against the league leaders Punjab squad. As the tournament moves into its business end, both teams are desperate for points to secure their standing in the top half of the table. You can find Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

GT vs PBKS Match Schedule and Venue Details

The match is scheduled for a prime-time start, with the flip of the coin occurring 30 minutes before the first ball.

Fixture: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Date: Sunday, 3 May 2026

Time: 07:30 IST (Toss at 07:00 IST)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium GT vs PBKS Live Streaming in India

For the 2026 season, the digital rights for the IPL are held by the JioStar network. Consequently, the match will be streamed exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

Digital Access: Viewers can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app available on Android, iOS, and various Smart TV platforms (including Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV).

Language Options: The stream features commentary in over 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Free Viewing Options: While the free-to-play model that existed in previous years has shifted, many Indian telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer specific prepaid and postpaid recharge plans that bundle a JioHotstar subscription. GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match. SRH vs KKR Television Telecast in India: Star Sports

Fans who prefer traditional television viewing can catch the action on the Star Sports Network, which serves as the official broadcaster for the linear TV market in India.

Primary Channels: Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD counterparts.

Regional Coverage: Dedicated regional feeds are available on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Ultra-HD Experience: For the first time, select DTH providers like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV are offering the match on the Star Sports 4K channel for a premium viewing experience. Sunil Narine Becomes First Overseas Bowler To Claim 200 IPL Wickets, Achieves Milestone During SRH vs KKR IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings enter this fixture with significant momentum, having won their previous encounter against Gujarat earlier this season by three wickets. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Kings have found a new hero in Cooper Connolly, whose debut fifty anchored their last victory.

Gujarat Titans, captained by Shubman Gill, are searching for a stable rhythm. Despite boasting a formidable bowling attack featuring Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj, the Titans have struggled to close out tight games.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).