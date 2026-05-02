GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match

Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to host league leaders Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday evening in the GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 match. As the Indian Premier League season moves into a critical phase, the hosts are looking to leverage home advantage to climb into the top four, while Punjab Kings aim to consolidate their position at the summit of the points table. You can find Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

Dream11 Prediction and Top Fantasy Picks

For the captaincy role, Shubman Gill remains a premium option. The Gujarat skipper boasts a strong record at his home venue and currently leads his team's run-scoring charts. For Punjab, Shreyas Iyer provides vital stability in the middle order, making him a safe vice-captaincy selection.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (GT) has found a productive rhythm at number three and is a strong candidate for substantial points. In the all-rounder category, PBKS’s Cooper Connolly and Marcus Stoinis offer dual-point potential with both bat and ball.

From a bowling perspective, Gujarat’s pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj have been highly effective recently. Managers looking for a differential pick should consider Punjab's Yuzvendra Chahal, whose variations could prove decisive in the middle overs despite the pace-friendly conditions.

Pitch Conditions and Ground Stats

The Ahmedabad surface traditionally offers true pace and bounce, favouring top-order batters who can negotiate the initial seam movement. Recent data from the 2026 season highlights a significant advantage for fast bowlers over spinners at this venue. SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Evening dew remains a critical factor in Gujarat. Captains winning the toss have consistently elected to field first to avoid the challenges of gripping a wet ball in the second innings. Consequently, fantasy teams should be heavily weighted towards batters from the chasing side.

With GT and PBKS preparing for their second clash of the season, their head-to-head statistics highlight one of the most competitive modern rivalries in the tournament. Across seven encounters since the Titans joined the league in 2022, the Punjab Kings have edged ahead with four victories, leaving Gujarat with three wins

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).