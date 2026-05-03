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Sunil Narine Becomes First Overseas Bowler To Claim 200 IPL Wickets, Achieves Milestone During SRH vs KKR IPL 2026

Narine reached the figure by dismissing Salil Arora, joining Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla in the exclusive 200-wicket club.

Published: May 03, 2026 05:07 PM IST
Sunil Narine Becomes First Overseas Bowler To Claim 200 IPL Wickets, Achieves Milestone During SRH vs KKR IPL 2026
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Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine made history on Sunday, becoming the first overseas bowler to claim 200 IPL wickets. The landmark achievement occurred during the SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Narine reached the figure by dismissing Salil Arora, joining Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla in the exclusive 200-wicket club. Since his debut in 2012, the Trinidadian has remained a one-franchise player, serving as the backbone of the KKR bowling attack. Narine also became the first bowler to pick 200 wickets for a single IPL franchise in the process. You can follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard.

Sunil Narine Achieves Rare Feats

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Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (KKRiders). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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KKR Kolkata Knight Riders SRH vs KKR Sunil Narine Sunil Narine IPL Sunil Narine KKR