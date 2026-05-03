1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine made history on Sunday, becoming the first overseas bowler to claim 200 IPL wickets. The landmark achievement occurred during the SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Narine reached the figure by dismissing Salil Arora, joining Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla in the exclusive 200-wicket club. Since his debut in 2012, the Trinidadian has remained a one-franchise player, serving as the backbone of the KKR bowling attack. Narine also became the first bowler to pick 200 wickets for a single IPL franchise in the process. You can follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard.

Sunil Narine Achieves Rare Feats

🔘 Third bowler to reach 200 TATA IPL wickets 🔘 First overseas bowler to the milestone 🔘 First one to do it for a single franchise The 🐐, Sunil Narine 💜 pic.twitter.com/qSpGleIrzP — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (KKRiders). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).