No one or even a few might have thought that Gujarat Titans would go all the way this season, especially after not having a great auction. But they have kept surprising everyone all season and now, they stand as the IPL 2022 winners in their debut season. Hardik Pandya led from the front with both and bat as his side put in a power-packed performance to outclass Rajasthan Royals completely to win a one-sided final by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision that many thought was a good one given the pressure of a final. IPL 2022 Awards' Full List: MVP of the Season, Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player and Other Winners

ગરવી ગુજરાત! ✊🏽 ᴛʜɪs ᴛᴇᴀᴍ | ᴛʜɪs sᴛᴀᴅɪᴜᴍ | ᴛʜɪs sᴛᴀᴛᴇ 💙 pic.twitter.com/D2dDb5fYlB — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022

But it backfired as their batting did not get going. Jos Buttler, the man-in-form and the Orange Cap holder, could not replicate his form from the last game. He hung around in the crease but could manage 35 runs off 39 deliveries. Rajasthan Royals kept running out of batters and eventually, they could manage just 130/9, a total which is underwhelming and way below par in a match as intense and crucial as a final. Hardik Pandya, who has been terrific as a leader and an all-rounder, put in probably one of his best bowling performances with figures of 3/17 in four overs. What was more important is that he got the big wickets of Buttler, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson (14) and Shimron Hetmyer (11). It was his impact with the ball in hand that dealt body blows to Rajasthan Royals, from which they could not recover at all. Gujarat Titans Quote Real Madrid After Winning IPL 2022 Title

A chase of 131 is an easy one unless a team loses wickets upfront. Rajasthan did manage to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade too departed within the powerplay. But Shubman Gill (45*) and skipper Hardik Pandya (34) weathered the storm with a 63-run partnership. Pandya fell courtesy of a soft dismissal and it was David Miller (32*) who partnered Gill and stayed with him till the end. Eventually, it was Gill who hit the winning runs courtesy of a huge six off Obed McCoy.

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

#Gujarat Titans become just the second team to win the IPL in their maiden season.

#Hardik Pandya becomes the second player after Yusuf Pathan to take three wickets and score 30+ runs in an IPL final.

#Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans' first and last wickets this season.

#Yuzvendra Chahal became the first spinner in IPL history to pick 27 wickets in a season.

#Hardik Pandya won his fifth IPL title.

History was made in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29 and Gujarat Titans have their names etched on to history now. With a new team, new skipper Hardik Pandya joins the list of captains who have won the IPL title.

