An exciting season of IPL 2022 came to an end as Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 title in their first-ever campaign. It was a brilliant performance by the Hardik Pandya led side as they emerged as champions at the end of a competitive season. GT are the seventh franchise to win the competition. So as IPL 2022 comes to a close, we take a look at all the award winners in the competition. Gujarat Titans WIN IPL 2022 Title With Seven-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2022 Award Winners List

Award Winners MVP of the Season Jos Buttler Orange Cap Jos Buttler Purple Cap Yuzvendra Chahal Emerging Player Umran Malik Catch of the Season Evin Lewis Super Striker of the Season Dinesh Karthik Most Sixes Jos Buttler Most Fours Jos Buttler Fastest Delivery of the Season Lockie Ferguson Power Player of the Season Jos Buttler Game Changer of the Season Jos Buttler Fair Play Award Rajasthan Royals/Gujarat Titans

With two new teams, it was a season very different from the past. Record champions and series winners were knocked out of the competition early while newcomers made it all the way to the playoffs with one of them winning the entire competition.

