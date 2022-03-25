Gujarat Titans are one of the two new teams who are making their debut this season in the Indian Premier League. The Ahmedabad-based franchise picked pretty solid names from the pool of released players before heading into the auction. Hardik Pandya, who was one of them, was chosen to be captain with their other two pre-auction picks being young batter Shubman Gill and leg-spin ace Rashid Khan. The franchise bought some good players in the IPL 2022 Auction as well, some of which include the likes of Mohammed Shami, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia and Lockie Ferguson amongst others. Two New IPL Teams: Meet New Franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of 2022 Edition

They are a decent team on paper but an area that they might end up struggling with is their batting department. They had signed Jason Roy but the Englishman opted out of IPL 2022. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz was signed as his replacement. Having said that, a lot of their batting would depend on the likes of Shubman Gill, David Miller, Matthew Wade and also skipper Pandya if they have to pose a title challenge. Their bowling attack is pretty good with Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson among their best pacers. Rashid Khan would lead the spin bowling attack and he would have Jayant Yadav and Rahul Tewatia as partners.

GT's Schedule for IPL 2022:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 28 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium April 2 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 pm MCA Stadium April 8 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 pm Brabourne Stadium April 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 14 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 17 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 pm MCA Stadium April 23 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 27 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium April 30 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 pm Brabourne Stadium May 3 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium May 6 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 pm Brabourne Stadium May 10 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 pm MCA Stadium May 15 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 pm Wankhede Stadium May 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium

Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2022: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan.

