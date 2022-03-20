Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most followed cricket league globally. In the first-ever season of Indian Premier League in 2008, a total of eight teams took part. And later in 2011, two new teams were introduced in the Indian Premier League, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors India. Later both the teams including Deccan Chargers, another IPL team, were terminated from the T20 league for different reasons. Another two teams, Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions, were part of IPL in the 2016 and 2017 seasons as in replacement for two suspended teams Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, were eventually defunct as well. IPL 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Indian Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

This year TATA Indian Premier League has introduced two new teams to the league. Ahmedabad-based cricket franchise, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans will be led by Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya and coached by former Indian left-arm fast-medium bowler Ashish Nehra.

Gujarat Titans

The owner of the Gujarat titans franchise is CVC Capital Partners. Gujarat Titans held their inaugural event on March 13, 2022, at World's largest stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, which is supposed to be their home ground. Apart from Pandya, the other big names that will be part of the Gujarat Titans team are Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami and Lockie Ferguson. IPL 2022 Captains: Here's a List of Skippers of All 10 Teams in Indian Premier League Season 15.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants will be playing under star Indian batsman KL Rahul and former Zimbabwe Wicket keeper captain Andy Flower as coach. Lucknow Super Giants is owned by the RPSG group, who were last seen as owners of Rising Pune Supergiant. Lucknow Super Giants is playing Jason Holder, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey and several others in their team for TATA IPL 2022.

