'Guns Outside Room in Pakistan': Litton Das Slams BCB's T20 World Cup 2026 Pull-Out in India

Bangladesh T20 captain Litton Das has delivered an explosive new account of the nation's controversial withdrawal from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, stating categorically that the players desired to compete in India and were not consulted on the decision. In a candid interview on June 8, 2026, Das dismissed the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cited security concerns as a reason to boycott the tournament, drawing a stark comparison to past tours of Pakistan. Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast in India.

"As players, what would we want? We don't want to fight. We would obviously want to play," Litton Das told Prothom Alo. "They told us there was no safety in that country (India). We told them, we have played in Pakistan too. They used to stand outside the room with guns. What can be more dangerous than that? If we can play in Pakistan, why not India?"

T20 World Cup 2026 Withdrawal Controversy

The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026, saw Bangladesh withdraw after the BCB requested the ICC to relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing unspecified security threats. The ICC, however, found no credible security threat at the scheduled venues in India and refused the request, leading to a deadlock. Consequently, Bangladesh was removed from the tournament and replaced by Scotland. Australian Cricketers Denied Entry Into Golf Course in Dhaka Ahead of BAN vs AUS ODI Series 2026.

Player Consultation Denied

Das vehemently contradicted earlier claims by former interim sports advisor Asif Nazrul, who had suggested the decision was a joint one made by players and the BCB. According to Das, a meeting with officials in January 2026, amid the initial uncertainty, was nothing more than a "media stunt" and a formality.

"There was never a question. We only went there to participate and have tea. It was merely a media stunt. So, we too had the same mindset," Das revealed, explaining that while players were asked for their views, their clear desire to play was swiftly dismissed based on the board's security narrative.

This latest revelation from Litton Das offers a critical new perspective, four months after the team's absence from one of cricket's biggest showpieces. The 2026 T20 World Cup eventually proceeded as scheduled, with India emerging as champions, defeating New Zealand in the final to claim their third title.

Litton's comments underline a persistent debate within Bangladesh cricket about the decision-making process, particularly concerning the nation's participation in major international tournaments. His earlier cautious 'no comment' stance in January 2026 has now given way to a powerful and explicit challenge to the official narrative.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).