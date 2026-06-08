Australian Cricketers Denied Entry Into Golf Course in Dhaka Ahead of BAN vs AUS ODI Series 2026

Several members of the Australian men's cricket team experienced an unexpected hiccup on their scheduled rest day in Dhaka, being denied entry to a local golf course on Saturday, June 6, 2026. The incident, which occurred ahead of their highly anticipated white-ball series against Bangladesh, has been attributed to a logistical communication failure rather than any security threat, according to Bangladeshi media reports and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials. BAN vs AUS 2026: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head Miss Out; Josh Inglis to Lead in ODIs.

The Australian squad, which arrived in Bangladesh on Friday, June 5, 2026, for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and a subsequent three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, had planned a relaxing golf outing. However, the leisurely plans were disrupted when players whose names were not on the original clearance request were turned away upon arrival at the venue.

The Communication Breakdown

The golf course in question is situated within a restricted military-controlled zone, mandating strict prior authorisation for all visitors and vehicles. Sources within the BCB, speaking on condition of anonymity, clarified that the issue arose from a change in the group's size and corresponding transport needs.

Initially, only a small contingent of players was expected to play golf, and permission was secured for a single microbus. However, more squad members later expressed interest in joining, necessitating a larger team bus. The crucial oversight was the failure to obtain the necessary clearance for this expanded vehicle and the additional players to enter the cantonment area. Former Captain Tamim Iqbal Becomes Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President at 37.

“Initially, only a small group was expected to play, so we secured permission for a single microbus,” a BCB official was quoted as saying by Daily Sun. “However, when more players decided to join, a large team bus was required instead. We did not have the necessary clearance to bring a vehicle of that size through the cantonment area, meaning they could not proceed.”

Rumours initially suggested security concerns were behind the denial, which reportedly left the visitors displeased. However, local media and BCB officials quickly moved to clarify that the incident was purely a result of administrative miscommunication and lack of coordination.

Upcoming Fixtures

Despite the minor off-field inconvenience, the Australian team is set to kick off their white-ball campaign against Bangladesh as scheduled. The tour marks Australia's first ODI series in Bangladesh in 15 years. Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast in India.

Australia Tour of Bangladesh 2026 - Fixtures:

Series Format Dates Venue ODI Series 3 ODIs June 9 – 14 Dhaka (Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium) T20I Series 3 T20Is June 17 – 21 Chattogram (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium)

Australia ODI Squad: Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

Australia T20I Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa.

The first ODI is slated for June 9 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, with Josh Inglis captaining the side. Captain Mitchell Marsh is expected to arrive on June 9, to prepare for the T20I series. Travis Head will miss the entire tour due to personal leave. The team is scheduled to begin their on-field preparations on Sunday, June 7, at the same venue.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Sun), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).