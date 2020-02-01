Happy Birthday Graeme Smith: 5 Fabulous Knocks by South Africa's Youngest Test Captain

Happy Birthday Graeme Smith (Photo Credits: Twitter)

South Africa’s legendary captain Graeme Smith turns a year on Saturday. Born on February 1, 1981, the former left-handed batsman celebrates his 39th birthday this year. Hailing from Johannesburg, Smith is regarded as one of the greatest leaders of the game and has played a crucial role in the rise of the South African cricket team. A 22-year old Smith took over the reins of the national side in 2003 when the Proteas were reeling by the claims of match-fixing. However, the youngster changed the face of the team and made them a force to reckon with. Along with his captaincy skills, the southpaw was also a stupendous batsman and below, we'll look at five of his best knocks. ICC Asks Fans to Guess What Kevin Pietersen and Graeme Smith Are Looking at.

Making his international debut in 2002, Smith served South African cricket for over a decade and guided his side to numerous victories. In Test matches, the southpaw played 117 games - scoring 9265 runs. Smith also has 6989 runs from 197 ODIs too. While he scored 982 runs in 33 T20Is. Well, the talismanic batsman has proved his mettle and now, let's look at his five of the best innings in international cricket. Graeme Smith Appointed CSA's Director of Cricket.

234 Against Pakistan in Dubai

One a track where Pakistan were bowled out for 99 runs, Smith scored runs for fun and brought up a brilliant double century. This masterclass by the Proteas skipper came during 2nd Test of South Africa's 2013 Tour of UAE. Opening the innings, the southpaw didn't put a foot wrong and showcased a brilliant batting display. His marathon knock guided South Africa to 517 runs in the second innings. The Pakistani batsmen failed to make a comeback and lost the match by an innings and 92 runs.

101* Against Australia in Capetown

In the first Test of Australia's 2011 Tour of South Africa, the home side were packed for 96 runs in their first innings before bundling Aussies out 47 in the third innings of the clash. On this sort of track, South Africa were chasing 236 runs for victory. However, Smith rose to the occasion and registered a magnificent ton. Along with being watchful, the skipper scored runs at a rapid pace too and helped his side achieve the required total with eight wickets in hand.

90 Against Australia in Johannesburg

You remember the fifth ODI of Australia's 2006 of South Africa for Herschelle Gibbs' brilliant 175 while helped Proteas to chase down 434 runs. However, the base of the most-successful chase was set by none other than skipper Graeme Smith. He went after the bowlers from the outset and gave his side a blistering start. The opener scored runs all over the park and made a 55-ball 90. He missed out on a well-deserved century but gave his side the momentum. Riding on which, Gibbs guided his side to a one-wicket triumph.

277 Against England in Birmingham

Opening the innings during a Test in England might be the last thing an opener will want. However, a young and determined Graeme Smith wasn't bothered by all these factors during the second Test of South Africa's 2003 Tour of England. Fresh from a double-ton from the previous match, he started off this innings in brilliant fashion and looked position throughout the innings. Batting against the likes of James Anderson and Andrew Flintoff, he didn't put a foot wrong and scored his second consecutive 200+ score. His innings guided visitors to 682/6 in the second innings. England failed to make a bounceback and lost the match by an innings and 92 runs.

89* Against Australia in Johannesburg

Known for his blitzes in ODIs and Test matches, Smith has a commendable T20I record too. However, his best knock came in the lone T20I of the Australia 2006 Tour of the rainbow nation. Opening the innings, Smith made an absolute mockery of the Aussie bowling line-up and smashed them throughout the course of his knock. In total, he scored 89 runs off mere 58 balls and guided his side to 201/4 in first innings. The visitors tried to make a comeback. However, they fell just short and lost the match by two runs.

In 2014, the legendary cricket decided to bid adieu to the game and a colossal career came to an end. Post-retirement, he donned the commentator's hat and gave his voices in many matches. As of now, he is serving as a director of South African cricket and will want to take the Proteas to greater heights again