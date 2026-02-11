South Africa National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to the world’s largest cricket venue today, Wednesday, 11 February, for a vital Group D encounter between South Africa and Afghanistan. Aiden Markram's South Africa enter the contest with high momentum after a dominant opening win against Canada. For Afghanistan, this match is a "must-win" scenario; following a loss to New Zealand in their first game, another defeat today would severely jeopardise their chances of progressing to the Super 8 stage. South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 13.

The Narendra Modi Stadium is known for its true bounce and quick outfields, making it a high-scoring venue. However, with an 11:00 AM start, the morning conditions may offer some early lateral movement for the seamers.

South Africa's Edge: The Proteas have thrived in Indian conditions recently. Their batting lineup, featuring the in-form Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs, will look to exploit the Powerplay.

Afghanistan's Spin Threat: Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be the key. If Afghanistan can pick up early wickets, their spinners are capable of strangling the South African middle order on a surface that traditionally slows down as the day progresses. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

South Africa hold a perfect record against Afghanistan in T20 World Cups, having won all three of their previous meetings. Their last encounter in the 2024 semi-final saw Afghanistan bowled out for just 56, a memory Rashid Khan’s men will be desperate to erase today.

Afghanistan National Cricket Team Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

South Africa National Cricket Team Squad

Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka.