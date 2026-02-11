A heartbreaking loss this for Afghanistan! South Africa eventually collect two points after winning the second Super Over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz kept Afghanistan in the hunt with three back to back sixes but he could not hit one on last ball. What a game we have had! It kept swinging from one to another. South Africa stay unbeaten after having played two matches and Afghanistan have lost two in as many. Hop onto Australia vs Ireland live score updates.
Second Super Over: Afghanistan Bat
Ball 1: No Run
Ball 2: Mohammad Nabi OUT!
Ball 3: Six!
Ball 4: Six!
Ball 5: Six!
Ball 6: Wide
Ball 6: Rahmanullah Gurbaz OUT!
Second Super Over: South Africa Bat First
Ball 1: Six!
Ball 2: 1
Ball 3: 2
Ball 4: Six!
Ball 5: Six!
Ball 6: 2.
South Africa's Powerplay.Fazalhaq Farooqi to bowl; David Miller and Dewald Brevis to bat, followed by Tristan Stubbs.
Ball 1: 1
Ball 2: Six!
Ball 3: Dewald Brevis OUT!
Ball 4: Four!
Ball 5: No Run
Ball 6: Six!
Super Over Tied, Another Super Over to Follow
Afghanistan bat first in Super Over:
Ball 1: Four!
Ball 2: Six!
Ball 3: 1
Ball 4: 1
Ball 5: Four!
Ball 6: 1
Drama in the final over! Noor Ahmed is caught on first ball off last over but it turns out to be a no-ball. Then a wide follows and Noor Ahmed eventually dispatched one for six. After couple of ball, Kagiso Rabada bowls another no-ball. Afghanistan needed 2 runs off 3 balls but they try to finish it on the fourth ball, pushed for a double and in the process Fazalhaq is run-out. So, the match ends in a tie. Super Over to follow.
Afghanistan need 13 runs from the final over but they are nine down. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were dismissed in the penultimate over. Noor Ahmed struck a six in that over and he will be on strike for the last over. Afghanistan pin their hope on Noor.
Afghanistan need 24 more runs to win from last two overs now. Azmatullah Omarzai was caught near long-on boundary and that put South Africa back in the contest.
Afghanistan need 30 more runs to win from three overs now. Rashid Khan comes out to bat at fall of Mohammad Nabi's wicket and he has quickly got in the groove with three boundaries.
We are down to last five overs now and Afghanistan need 49 more runs to win. This is still achievablem but they need to bat well. The 14th over fetched 12 runs for Afghanistan as the required run-rate is under 10 runs per over now. Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai have their task cut out now.
South Africa National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to the world’s largest cricket venue today, Wednesday, 11 February, for a vital Group D encounter between South Africa and Afghanistan. Aiden Markram's South Africa enter the contest with high momentum after a dominant opening win against Canada. For Afghanistan, this match is a "must-win" scenario; following a loss to New Zealand in their first game, another defeat today would severely jeopardise their chances of progressing to the Super 8 stage. South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 13.
The Narendra Modi Stadium is known for its true bounce and quick outfields, making it a high-scoring venue. However, with an 11:00 AM start, the morning conditions may offer some early lateral movement for the seamers.
South Africa's Edge: The Proteas have thrived in Indian conditions recently. Their batting lineup, featuring the in-form Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs, will look to exploit the Powerplay.
Afghanistan's Spin Threat: Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be the key. If Afghanistan can pick up early wickets, their spinners are capable of strangling the South African middle order on a surface that traditionally slows down as the day progresses. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
South Africa hold a perfect record against Afghanistan in T20 World Cups, having won all three of their previous meetings. Their last encounter in the 2024 semi-final saw Afghanistan bowled out for just 56, a memory Rashid Khan’s men will be desperate to erase today.
Afghanistan National Cricket Team Squad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
South Africa National Cricket Team Squad
Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka.