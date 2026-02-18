South Africa National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to the final stages of the group round as South Africa take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, Wednesday, 18 February. The match, hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, represents a contrast in stakes: the Proteas have already secured their Super 8 berth, while the UAE are playing for pride following their official elimination from the tournament. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.

Aiden Markram's side has been clinical in Group D, notably defeating New Zealand and surviving a double Super Over thriller against Afghanistan. For the UAE, this fixture serves as a chance to showcase their emerging talent on the world stage after a competitive win over Canada earlier in the cycle.

Where to Watch SA vs UAE Live Streaming and Telecast Guide

Broadcasting for this morning fixture is available through the following official partners:

Region TV Channel Live Streaming South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Cricket SuperSport App / DStv Stream UAE & MENA Region CricLife Max STARZPLAY United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW India Star Sports Network JioHotstar USA & Canada Willow TV Willow App, Amazon Prime, FloSports Australia N/A Prime Video Rest of the World N/A ICC.tv (Select regions)

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has favoured chasing teams in this tournament, with the pitch offering significant assistance to spinners as the match progresses. With qualification already in the bag, South Africa may opt to rotate their squad, potentially giving game time to fringe players like Kwena Maphaka or Anrich Nortje. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

The UAE will rely heavily on their captain Muhammad Waseem and the spin duo of Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah to challenge the high-flying Proteas batting lineup.

