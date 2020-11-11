India’s rising cricket sensation Sanju Samson turns 26 on Wednesday (November 11), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and many other prominent members of the cricket fraternity extend greetings to the dasher. Hailing from Kerala, Samson is one of the finest wicket-keeper batsmen going around in India and is also one of the frontrunners to become MS Dhoni’s successor. The youngster is a technically-sound batsman who can bat anywhere and adjust his game as per situations. Alongside his batting prowess, Samson is also a reliable wicket-keeper against both spin and pace. Sanju Samson Birthday Special: Quicks Facts to Know About the Rajasthan Royals & Team India Wicket-Keeper Batsman.

Samson burst onto the scenes in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013 where the Rajasthan Royals youngster garnered a lot of praises with his brilliant stroke play. In the same tournament, he also became the youngest batsman to score an IPL half-century. Samson continued his stellar form in 2014 Under-19 World Cup where he was India’s leading run-getter. A year later, the youngster earned his maiden India cap but had to four more years for his next game owing to India’s mighty batting line-up. Nevertheless, he has been picked for India’s upcoming tour of Australia and will be determined to make a mark. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars wished the youngster. New Zealand Tour Helped Me Grow in Confidence, Says Sanju Samson.

Wishes From Captain Virat Kohli!!

Many happy returns of the day @IamSanjuSamson. Have a good one 👍🎂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 11, 2020

David Miller's Hilarious Greetings!!

Party is in the air, because it’s your birthday ‘Air Samson’ 😂 Many more returns of the day @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/XFSayNoiSk — David Miller (@DavidMillerSA12) November 11, 2020

KL Rahul Wishes!!

Happy birthday @IamSanjuSamson 🎂🎉 Wishing you great success, good health, and hope you score many runs for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/e9cgZAwMyy — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 11, 2020

Harbhajan Singh Wishes Good Luck For Australia Tour!!

Happy birthday @IamSanjuSamson have a good one.. good luck for Aus tour — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 11, 2020

Yuraj Singh's Message!!

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @IamSanjuSamson! Really enjoyed watching you in action during the IPL. My best wishes for a rewarding career ahead! 👍🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 11, 2020

BCCI Wishes The Elegant Batsman!!

Meanwhile, the swashbuckling batsman enjoyed a sensational run in IPL 2020. Although Rajasthan Royals finished last in the team standings, Samson scored 375 at an astonishing strike rate of close to 160. Now, he’ll have the onus to carry forward his sensational run in international cricket. Well, a great challenge is indeed lying ahead of him as facing thunderbolts from Mitchell Sarc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the pace-friendly Australian conditions will undoubtedly take some beating.

