Harbhajan Singh Posts a Video From Netflix’s 2018 South Korean Series ‘My Secret Terrius’ Which Makes Claims About Coronavirus, Wonders 'Was it a Plan?'

Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Amid the pandemic situation of coronavirus all over the world, there have been several conspiracy theory if the outspread of the virus was a planned move. Now, here is another video which has been going viral since a while now. The clip from Netflix’s ‘My Secret Terrius’ which is a South Korean series and talks about coronavirus. Since the clip is going viral, even Harbhajan Singh saw the video and posted the same on social media. He further asked the fans to check out the video and wondered if the outspread was planned. Harbhajan Singh’s Bat Goes Missing! Cricketer Accuses Indigo Airlines Flight of Theft, Demands Strict Action Against Culprit (See Post).

The Indian spinner looked quite annoyed with the video and wrote, “P.S. this season was made in 2018 and we are in 2020) . This is shocking Pouting was it a plan ?.” However, a netizen pointed out that the disease existed since a long time. The netizen wrote, "CoronaVirus is not a new virus. The disease that we are dealing with here is caused by the CoronaVirus. It is knows as COVID-19 or CORONAVIRUS INFECTIOUS DISEASE 2019. The SARC disease which spread during 2002-03 was also caused by a CORONAVIRUS."

This is crazy . If you are home , go on Netflix now ....... Type “My Secret Terrius” and go to season -1 and episode 10 and move straight to 53 minutes point ! (P.S. this season was made in 2018 and we are in 2020) . This is shocking 😡😡😡 was it a plan ?? pic.twitter.com/KqTZwA1IO2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 26, 2020

Bhajji had earlier shared a video of how the cop was getting beaten up by the people when the cop was on duty asking the people to follow the lockdown. As we all know Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown in India amid the crisis of coronavirus. The cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and others supported the lockdown and even asked the netizens to stay indoors to break the chain of coronavirus.