Harbhajan Singh’s Bat Goes Missing! Cricketer Accuses Indigo Airlines Flight of Theft, Demands Strict Action Against Culprit (See Post)

Days prior to the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Harbhajan Singh has lost his bat. Yes! You heard that right. The out of favour Indian off-spinner was travelling from Mumbai to Coimbatore when one of his bats went missing from his cricket kit bag. Bhajji, who was perhaps travelling to join his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the pre-season practise sessions ahead of IPL 2020 took to his social media channels to lodge a formal complaint against the theft of his bat. Singh was travelling in an Indigo Airlines flight when the incident occurred. The turbanator also called for strict action to be taken against the culprit who had peeked into his belongings and stolen his bat. Harbhajan Singh on Jonty Rhodes Taking Holy Dip in Ganges: You Have Seen More of India Than Me.

“Yesterday I Travelled from Mumbai to Coimbatore and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag,” wrote Harbhajan on a post from his official twitter account. “I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone’s belongings and taking any item is THEFT,” added the 39-year-old. He was soon contacted by the airlines' staff, who assured the cricketer that the thing will be checked immediately and informed. “Sorry to know about this, Mr. Singh. Let us get this checked immediately and connect with you,” said a tweet from the airlines. The matter is, however, ey to be solved.

Harbhajan Singh's Bat Gets Stolen

Yesterday I Travelled from Mumbai to Coimbatore by @IndiGo6E flight number 6E 6313 indigo airlines and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag!! I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone’s belongings and taking any item is THEFT..Plz help @CISFHQrs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 7, 2020

Indigo Airlines Assures Matter Will Be Resolved

Meanwhile, Harbhajan, whose last Indian appearance came in a T20I match against the United Arab Emirates in 2016, was retained by CSK at the IPL 2020 players auctions for the upcoming season. He has been an important member of the side ever since they have been reinstated into the cash-rich T20 league following a two-year ban. Harbhajan played an instrumental role in the franchise winning their third IPL title on their comeback year in 2018 and also finishing runners-up to Mumbai Indians last season.