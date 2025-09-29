India's new-age sensation Abhishek Sharma took the cricketing world by storm with his performances in the Asia Cup 2025, where the opener starred with the bat, ending the continental competition as the highest run-getter, and thus winning the 'player of the tournament'. Apart from winning prize money, Sharma was also handed keys to the HAVAL H9 SUV, which is an off-road vehicle. Despite a failure in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final, the left-handed opener scored 314 runs in seven outings, laced with three successive half-centuries.Abhishek Sharma Wins Player of the Tournament Award in Asia Cup 2025 After India Beat Pakistan to Clinch Title

The HAVAL H9 is a large segment SUV vehicle that provides both off-road and luxury comfort while navigating on harsh terrain or smooth city roads. HAVAL is a car brand owned by the Chinese automobile company Great Wall Motor (GWM), who are one of the biggest SUV players. For fans wondering how much the HAVAL H9 SUV gifted to Abhishek Sharma costs in INR, read below. Asia Cup 2025 Controversies: From No Handshakes To No Trophy Handover To Team India, Check List of Controversies That Marred The Tournament

Know Cost of HAVAL H9 SUV in INR Gifted To Abhishek Sharma

As per HAVAL's official Saudi Arabia website, the current price of the H9 SUV is 142,199.6 Saudi Riyals, which amounts to INR 33,60,658. Interestingly, HAVAL H9 is not currently available in India, as GWM exited the country in 2022, making Sharma the only person in the country to own the unlaunched SUV model.

