Abhishek Sharma was the winner of the Player of the Tournament award after India beat Pakistan to clinch the title at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The India National Cricket Team star has been the standout batter of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 314 runs in seven matches, which included three consecutive half-centuries. Abhishek Sharma also showed why he is ranked No 1 in ICC rankings for T20I batters, finishing the Asia Cup 2025 tournament with a jaw-dropping strike-rate of 200. Abhishek Sharma was awarded a Haval H9 car for his stellar batting show. Why Did Team India Not Receive Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony After Beating Pakistan To Clinch Title? Check Reason Here.

Abhishek Sharma Wins Player of the Tournament Award

7️⃣ Matches 3️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ Runs 3️⃣ Fifties For his blockbuster performance in #AsiaCup2025, #TeamIndia opener Abhishek Sharma is named the Player of the Tournament 👏👏@IamAbhiSharma4 pic.twitter.com/AM11dTho7u — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2025

