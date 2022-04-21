Hrithik Shokeen has been handed his IPL debut by Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings on April 21, Thursday. He is set to be the latest entrant in the list of Indian youngsters who have been handed an opportunity to shine in one of the biggest T20 competitions in the world and he would be expected to put in a memorable performance. Mumbai Indians have had a forgettable form this season with no victories in six games and Shokeen can turn out to be one of those players who can bring about a change in his team's fortunes. MI vs CSK Live Score Updates, IPL 2022: Get Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Full Scorecard Online

A right-arm off-spinner who is also handy with the bat, Shokeen is relatively new to the scene, having made his List A debut for the Indian U-23 side against Bangladesh in 2019. He has replaced leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin in Mumbai Indians' playing XI. Mumbai Indians do not have any senior frontline spin option this season and Shokeen can turn out to be a permanent occupant of that spot if he does well on his debut.

Here are some quick facts about Hrithik Shokeen:

#Hrithik Shokeen was born in Delhi on August 14, 2000.

#He made his List A for the Indian U-23 side against Bangladesh on September 20, 2019

#He had ended with figures of 2/32 in his 10 overs in that game.

#His last match was against Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Cup against Pakistan on November 20, 2019.

#He was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 lakhs at the IPL 2022 Auctions.

Shokeen will look to shine and make use of this opportunity against a side like Chennai Super Kings. This is definitely one of the biggest steps for this cricket career and fans will only hope that things will get better for the youngster.

