ILT20 2025-26 Final Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The International League T20 (ILT20) 2025-26 season reaches its climax tonight as the Desert Vipers take on MI Emirates in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Vipers enter the summit clash as the tournament's form team, having secured a direct path to the final with a dominant win in Qualifier 1. MI Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, booked their place after a convincing seven-wicket victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the second qualifier. Tom Banton Makes 'You Are Chucking' Gesture Towards Pakistan Mystery Spinner Usman Tariq After Being Dismissed During esert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Qualifier 1 (Watch Video)

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Final Time and Venue

The International League T20 final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 4.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Time: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Final Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the International League T20 action through the following options:

Live Streaming: ZEE5 is the official live streaming partner of the International League T20 in India, and fans can watch the Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Final live streaming online on its OTT app and website. FanCode will also provide online streaming of Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 match on its website and app.

Telecast: Zee is the official broadcast partner for the International League T20 in India. Fans will be able to find Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Final live telecast viewing options on&Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai (SD), and Zee Cinemalu TV channels. Kieron Pollard Gets Angry at Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq During Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Qualifier 1.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Final Team News and Key Players

The Desert Vipers finished the league stage at the top of the table. Their success has been driven by the explosive form of Andries Gous, who recently scored an unbeaten 120 in the qualifier. On the bowling front, Sam Curran and David Payne have been consistent wicket-takers.

MI Emirates rely on a mix of veteran leadership and young talent. Captain Kieron Pollard and Tom Banton have stabilized the middle order, while 19-year-old spinner Allah Ghazanfar has emerged as a standout performer, recently taking 3/24 to help dismantle the Knight Riders' lineup.

