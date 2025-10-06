The ICC T20 World Cup is all set to return with its 2026 edition in February-March. This time, India are the hosts of the ICC T20 World Cup although a part of it will be hosted in hybrid model. Pakistan will not travel to India and they will play their matches in Sri Lanka. If they make it to the semifinal and final, their matches will be played in Sri Lanka too. This will be the tenth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup, which started in 2007. As the growth of T20 took place, the T20 World Cup developed into one of the major competitions in the cricketing world. Will There Be India vs Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Is Schedule for the Tournament Out?

From 2024, the ICC T20 World Cup has expanded to 20 teams. More teams are getting exposure and the opportunity to compete with the big teams of the cricketing fraternity. In the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan played the semifinal, despite having to much bigger full nations. USA made it to the Super eight and Nepal impressed with their performance. The 2026 edition will present similar and bigger opportunities for the teams. With the Los Angeles Olympics now having cricket as a programme, the expansion of cricket through the T20 World Cup is set to contribute to the game in longer term. Meanwhile, fans eager to know which teams have qualified for the T20 World Cup, will get the entire information here.

Here's the List of Teams Who Have Qualified For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Qualified As Hosts: India, Sri Lanka

Qualified Through ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies.

Qualified Through ICC Rankings: Pakistan, New Zealand, Ireland.

Qualified Through Europe Regional Qualifiers: Netherlands, Italy.

Qualified Through Africa Regional Qualifiers: Zimbabwe, Namibia.

Qualified Through America Regional Qualifiers: Canada.

Qualified Through Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers: TBD. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Likely To Be Held From February 7 to March 8.

It was already confirmed during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, that the teams that will qualify for the Super eight stage will secure a direct qualification to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India and Sri Lanka being the joint hosts, they already qualified for the competition. Two slots each were accomodated to Europe and Africa regional qualifiers. One slot to the America regional qualifiers. While the Asia and Pacific regions were combined into one qualifier and handed three slots.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).