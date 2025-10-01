India and Pakistan share a fierce rivalry in cricket. They have had a rich history of rivalry and whenever the two teams face off each other, they have went hard at each other without holding back anything. India and Pakistan clashed with each other recently in the Asia Cup 2025, They played three matches between them and each time, India came out as the winner. India and Pakistan were drafted in the same group. India won the group stage encounter. They next faced each other in the Super 4, in which India won once again and then in the final, India secured the third win to clinch the title in their faovur. Fact Check: Did Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Have Friendly Chat With A Pakistani Woman After Asia Cup 2025 Final? Here's Truth.

India and Pakistan have played each other four times in 2025 so far. Once in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and then in the Asia Cup. Due to the poor relation between the two nations, India doesn't play bilateral cricket with Pakistan. That is why Pakistan and India only face off in continental or global competitions. The next competition where India and Pakistan have the chance of facing each other is the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted across February and March in India and Sri Lanka. Fans eager to know whether the schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is out and whether India and Pakistan will face each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, will get the complete information here.

Will There Be India vs Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

Yes, there can be India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. But fans will have to wait for a confirmed news as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers is yet to be complete. The African regional qualifiers are still going on and the Asia-Pacific region qualifier is yet to start. India and Pakistan are already qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 but it is yet to be decided in which group they will be drawn and whether they will have a chance to face each other. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Haris Rauf’s Stumps, Responds With ‘Plane Drop’ Gesture (Watch Video).

Is Schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Out?

No the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule is yet to be finalised. Since the qualifiers are yet to be completed, the group divisions and the further schedule is yet to be confirmed. Once the 20 participant teams are confirmed, teams will be segregated to the groups and the schedule will be relaised.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).