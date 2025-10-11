Mumbai, October 11: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against England in the 12th match of the ongoing Women’s World Cup here at the R Premadasa Stadium. England are unbeaten in the tournament, having clinched victories in both the matches that they’ve played this edition so far, and are placed second on the points table behind defending champions and arch-rivals Australia. While they clinched a dominant victory in their campaign opener against South Africa, the English women were put to the test against Bangladesh, but managed to clinch a close win. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Comes to England’s Rescue With Unbeaten 79, Topples Bangladesh With Four-Wicket Win.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are placed second from last, that is seventh, and are yet to win a game this season. After losing their campaign opener to India, the co-hosts’ second clash against Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled. With that, the Lankans have just one point from the abandoned game.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu mentioned that the team had made one change to their playing XI from their previous game, as she said, “Very confident about my bowling unit. If we restrict them to 240, it will be good. One change for us. We struggled with our batting in the middle overs. Have worked on it. Privilege for the whole team to play at home.” ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rabeya Khan Calls for Batting Reset After Bangladesh’s 100-Run Defeat to New Zealand.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, meanwhile, noted that they were looking to bat first as such. At the toss, she said, “Across the day, hopefully it'll get slower (on the pitch). We've had a few recruits coming in. Definitely not taking anything lightly. They've got some brilliant spinners on their side.”

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2025 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).