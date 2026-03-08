The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has evolved into one of the most prestigious events in the sporting calendar since its debut in 2007. Following India’s historic victory over New Zealand in the 2026 final on 8 March, the tournament has now seen ten editions completed. Over nearly two decades, the competition has crowned several multiple-time winners, reflecting the intense parity and shifting power dynamics within the shortest format of international cricket. India vs New Zealand Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

The Three-Time Leaders

India currently stands alone as the most successful nation in T20 World Cup history. By defeating New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2026, the Men in Blue secured their third title, adding to their previous triumphs in 2007 and 2024. This latest victory also marked a significant milestone, as India became the first team in history to successfully defend their T20 World Cup championship.

T20 World Cup Winners List

Year Host Nation(s) Winner Runner-Up 2007 South Africa India Pakistan 2009 England Pakistan Sri Lanka 2010 West Indies England Australia 2012 Sri Lanka West Indies Sri Lanka 2014 Bangladesh Sri Lanka India 2016 India West Indies England 2021 UAE / Oman Australia New Zealand 2022 Australia England Pakistan 2024 USA / West Indies India South Africa 2026 India / Sri Lanka India New Zealand

Multiple-Time Champions

England, and the West Indies currently share the record for the second-most T20 World Cup titles, having won the tournament twice each. The West Indies achieved their victories in 2012 and 2016. England lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2022, becoming the first men's team to hold both the 50-over and 20-over World Cup titles simultaneously.

Individual Titleholders

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia have each won the tournament once. Pakistan won the 2009 edition in England, while Sri Lanka claimed the title in 2014. Australia secured their maiden T20 World Cup victory in 2021 by defeating New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates. Over the years, the tournament has expanded significantly, growing from 12 participating teams in 2007 to a 20-team format in recent editions.

