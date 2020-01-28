ICC World Test Championship 2019 Points Table Updated: England Consolidate Their Third Position After Series Win Over South Africa, India Continues to Lead

ICC Test Mace l Representational Image (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

England defeated South Africa by 191 runs in the fourth and last Test to clinch the series 3-1. With this win, England further strengthen their position on the ICC World Test Championship points table and are placed third. The Joe Root-led side have 146 points against their name. Unfortunately, South Africa saw a deduction of six WTC points due to slow over-rate in the fourth Test and Proteas are now left with just 24 points. India and Australia still hold the top two positions respectively while West Indies and Bangladesh have not opened their account yet and occupy the bottom two places. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand are placed on fourth, fifth and sixth spot. Check out the full points table below. ICC World Test Championship Officially Announced, Here’s All You Need to Know About WTC.

This is the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship, which started on August 1 with England and Australia facing each other in the first game of a five-match Ashes Test series. The Championship features 9 of the 12 Test Playing Nations with new Test entrants Ireland and Afghanistan excluded from the competition. Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies are the nine teams that will be participating in WTC. The nine teams together will compete in 71 Test matches across 27 series, which will be played over the next two years. Another member Zimbabwe has been suspended due to alleged corruption charges. ICC World Test Championship Schedule 2019-2021: List of Cricket Matches to Be Played Under WTC.

ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021 Points Table

Teams M W L T D N/R PTS India 7 7 0 0 0 0 360 Australia 10 7 2 0 1 0 296 England 9 5 3 0 1 0 146 Pakistan 4 1 2 0 1 0 80 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 0 1 0 80 New Zealand 5 1 4 0 0 0 60 South Africa 7 1 6 0 0 0 24 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 0 0

All nine teams will play at least one Test series against six of the other eight teams and each series will vary between two and five Test matches. Every team will play six series each (three at home and three away series) but will not be playing the same number of matches. A side can accumulate a maximum of 120 points from a single bilateral series. Top two placed teams at the end of the league stage will contest in the final at Lord’s on June 2021. International Cricket Council (ICC) also laid down the number of points that will be available from each series.

Teams will receive no points for series victories but for Test match results. Points will be equally distributed in every series, regardless of the draws. Teams will, therefore, receive maximum points on winning a Test match, while there will be minimum points on dead rubbers. Points will also vary depending on the length of a series, an ICC statement said. In a five-match series, therefore, 20 percent of the points will be available each match, while in a two-match series, 50 percent of the points will be available.

For example, a two-match series will mean 60 points for each Test win, while a three-match series will give 40 points for each victory. Similarly, a four-match and five-match Test series will offer 30 and 24 points each for a Test win. A tie will be 50 percent of the points available, whilst a draw will be a 3:1 points ratio.

The World Test Championship is in line with ICC’s goal to have an elite premiership tournament for all three formats of international cricket. It was first proposed by the apex cricket in 2013 as a replacement for the ICC Champions Trophy but met dead ends in 2013 and 2017 before hitting the road this year. The ICC World Test Championship was officially launched on July 29, 2019, following the conclusion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The first Test Championship will run from 2019-2021, while the second will take place from July 2021 to June 2023.