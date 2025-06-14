ICC WTC 2025 Prize Money: South Africa have won the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2025 title, beating Australia by five wickets in the final at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday, June 14. They have captured the World Test Championship title for the very first time and it is also their first ICC title since 1998. This win has come after several years of heartbreak and it will be remembered for a long, long time in South African cricket history. In this article, let us take a look at the amount of prize money that South Africa, Australia and every other team would receive in the ICC WTC 2023-25 cycle. South Africa Win ICC WTC 2025; Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Star as Proteas Beat Australia to Clinch First ICC Trophy in 27 Years.

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is a premier Test cricket tournament which is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The prestigious tournament was launched in 2019. The World Test Championship adds context, competitiveness and global significance to the longest and most traditional format of the game. With the third edition of the ICC World Test Championship concluded, take a look at how much prize money all nine nations received in INR. ICC WTC Winners List: Take A Look At Past Winners of World Test Championship Title.

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Prize Money

Team Position USD INR (Approx) South Africa Champions 3600000 30.78 Crores South Africa Runners-up 2160000 18.56 Crores India Third Place 1440000 12.13 Crores New Zealand Fourth Place 1200000 10.26 Crores England Fifth Place 960000 8.20 Crores Sri Lanka Sixth Place 840000 7.18 Crores Bangladesh Seventh Place 720000 6.15 Crores West Indies Eighth Place 600000 5.13 Crores Pakistan Ninth Place 480000 4.10 Crores

The total prize money for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle of USD 5.76 million is more than double that of the previous two editions of the showpiece tournament. The winners, South Africa, will walk away with USD 1.6 million (30.78 crores in INR). The runners-up, Australia, will receive USD 2.1 million (18.56 crores in INR). India, which ranked in third place, will get USD 1.44 million (12.13 crores in INR). Pakistan, which finished last in the ICC WTC 2023-25 cycle, will receive 4.8 million (₹ 4.10 crores in INR).

In the 2021 and 2023 editions, the total prize pool was $3.8 million (INR 32.49 crores approx), while the winners (New Zealand and Australia) got $1.6 million (INR 13.68 crores approx). The runners-up (India) received $0.8 million (INR 7.6 crores approx) on both occasions.

