Mumbai, June 9: As Australia's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title defence against South Africa draws closer, records of two of the team's brightest stars in the ongoing cycle are in line, waiting to be toppled. The challengers will have some milestones to tick off for their key players: opener Aiden Markram, pacer Kagiso Rabada and spinner Keshav Maharaj. For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins and opener Usman Khawaja are also in the race to change a couple of records. Here is a look at the records that can be broken during the upcoming WTC final, which will begin on Wednesday. ICC WTC 2023–25 Final Australia’s Champion Pedigree Faces South Africa’s Gritty Ambition in Cricket’s World Test Championship.

First to Defend the WTC Mace

Australia national cricket team players celebrate a wicket (Photo credit: X @cricketcomau)

If Australia can defend their title successfully, they will become the first team to achieve the feat. New Zealand were the inaugural champions and Australia became the second team to hold the mace after outwitting India in the final back in 2023.

Runs Milestone for Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram hits a shot (Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X @ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa's top-order star Markram is in contention to complete 3000 Test runs in the one-off final. The 30-year-old, who has not yet delivered on big stages for Proteas, will have to play an innings of his life to take down the Aussies, as he is 143 runs away from the milestone.

300 Test Wicket Landmark

Pat Cummins (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

Australia captain Pat Cummins is just six wickets away from 300 Test wickets. He could become the eighth Aussie bowler and sixth pacer from his nation to do so. In 67 Tests, he has taken 294 wickets at an average of 22.43, with best figures of 6/23. He has also taken 13 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls. ICC WTC 2025 Final: South African Stars To Look Out in the Title Clash Against Australia, From Aiden Markram to Kagiso Rabada; Check Full List.

First in line for South Africa

Keshav Maharaj (Photo Credit: 'X'/ProteasCricket)

Keshav Maharaj, South Africa's premier spinner, has a historic first to achieve. During the match, he could become the first-ever South African spinner to get 200 Test scalps (two wickets away from it) and the first-ever SA spinner to reach 300 international scalps (six away from it).

6000-Run Club in Test format

Usman Khawaja celebrates his 16th Test century (Photo Credit: X@ICC)

Usman Khawaja, Australia's top run-getter in the cycle so far with 1,422 runs in 19 Tests and 37 innings at an average of 41.82, with two centuries and six fifties, needs just 70 runs to touch the 6,000 run mark in the long format. Currently, Khawaja has scored 5,930 runs in 80 Tests at an average of 45.61, with 16 centuries and 27 fifties in 144 innings and the best score of 232. Khawaja is the 16th-highest run-getter for Australia.