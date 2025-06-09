Mumbai, June 9: South Africa will be aiming to win their first-ever cricket world title when they take on Australia in ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's from June 11 onwards. Let us look at five players to watch out for.

1. Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram hits a shot (Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X @ProteasMenCSA)

The Proteas opener is 143 runs away from 3,000 Test runs and has been a solid performer in this WTC cycle with 572 runs in 10 matches and 18 innings at an average of 33.18, with a century and three fifties. With just 68 runs in four knockout matches so far, he will have to hit big. ICC WTC 2023–25 Final Australia’s Champion Pedigree Faces South Africa’s Gritty Ambition in Cricket’s World Test Championship.

2. Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton. (Photo credits: X/@RoshanSriram123)

The opener has been in brilliant form across all formats, with a 388-run IPL season with Mumbai Indians (MI) including three fifties behind him. He has scored 616 runs in 10 Tests, including a memorable 259 against Pakistan. In this cycle, he has made 451 runs in six Tests, with two centuries.

3. Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Proteas expect a big knock from their skipper, who has scored 609 runs in seven Tests of this cycle at an average of 60.60, with two centuries and four fifties.

Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj, Temba Bavuma, and Joshua Da Silva (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The Proteas spinner has two historic firsts to achieve. With six more wickets, he could become the first Proteas spinner with 300 international scalps, while two more Test scalps will make him the first SA spinner to reach 200 Test scalps. In this cycle, he has 40 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 20.57, with two fifers. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2023-25 Final: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About World Test Championship Summit Clash.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada (Photo- X/@ICC)

The pace spearhead will be wanting to go all guns blazing in the final, having got 47 wickets in 10 matches at an average of just below 20 in this WTC cycle. He can also overtake Allan Donald in Tests with three more wickets, while seven more scalps will help him surpass Jacques Kallis in international cricket wicket tally.