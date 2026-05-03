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Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

The encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad carries significant weight for the hosts, who are aiming to break into the top four, while Punjab look to regain momentum following their first defeat of the season.

By Team Latestly | Published: May 03, 2026 07:23 PM IST
Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the table-topping Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the GT vs PBKS IPL 2026. The encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad carries significant weight for the hosts, who are aiming to break into the top four, while Punjab look to regain momentum following their first defeat of the season. With the toss decided, both teams have named their starting line-ups and tactical substitutes for the evening. You can find Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

By opting to bowl first, the Gujarat Titans have structured their starting XI with a strong bowling core. This allows the home side to utilise their Impact Substitute to bolster their batting depth during the second-innings chase. Rahul Tewatia is the most likely candidate to be introduced later in the match. Tewatia has frequently performed the role of a finisher for the Titans this season, notably anchoring a successful chase in their previous outing against RCB.

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs

  • Rahul Tewatia

  • Glenn Phillips

  • Anuj Rawat

  • Kulwant Khejroliya

  • Kumar Kushagra

The Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, will set the target tonight on a surface that traditionally offers some assistance to spinners as the game progresses. Having started the game with their primary batting resources, Punjab will likely swap out a specialist batter for pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak as the Impact Player. GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Punjab Kings XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Subs

  • Harpreet Brar

  • Vishnu Vinod

  • Vijaykumar Vyshak

  • Musheer Khan

  • Mitchell Owen

Gujarat Titans have handed a debut to young all-rounder Nishant Sindhu, who replaces Shahrukh Khan in the side. The Titans enter this fixture on a two-match winning streak, having found better balance in their bowling attack over the last week.

The Punjab Kings remain at the summit of the points table but are coming off a high-scoring loss to the Rajasthan Royals. Their primary concern has been late-innings bowling execution, a factor they hope to address tonight by effectively timing their substitution in the field.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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