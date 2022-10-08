India would head to the second ODI against South Africa, knowing that they would need a win to survive in this three-match series. Sanju Samson was the star of India's resilient show in Lucknow as he and Shreyas Iyer gave their side a lot of hope after a slow start on a tough pitch. But in the end, the Proteas prevailed as they bagged a nine-run win to go 1-0 up in the series. Temba Bavuma and his men will be confident while India will take heart from their performance in Lucknow and aim to capitalise on it. India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Ranchi

Although the top-order of India's batting failed, the chances of changing personnel in the side are pretty less, given the fact that the Indian team management have backed these youngsters in the past and would not drop them after one bad show. Shikhar Dhawan's experience at the top would be needed in Ranchi for the young Indian side to have a good performance with the bat. He along with Shubman Gill have had good performances earlier this year and fans will expect them to do that once again. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made his debut last game, will bat at three followed by Ishan Kishan at four.

Shreyas Iyer's brave knock last game might see him get promoted to the number four, or else, he bats at five, Sanju Samson is the number six choice followed by Shardul Thakur at seven. The Indian team might go in with the same bowling attack, comprising Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and the spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav. India does have Shahbaz Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar available but both Siraj and Avesh are expected to be given another opportunity.

India Likely Playing XI vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan

