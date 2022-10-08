India and South Africa take on each other once again in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series, on Sunday, October 9. Sanju Samson almost won India the first match with a valiant batting effort but in the end, the young side led by Shikhar Dhawan, fell short by just nine runs, with South Africa taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Although the match ended in a defeat, India had lots of positives to take away from the game. especially the way Samson and Shreyas Iyer batted. The two had brought back India into the game after a slow start and looked good as long as they were out in the crease. With the series on the line, India would be expected to put up a great show and level things. IND vs SA: Deepak Chahar Suffers Ankle Injury, Likely To Miss Remaining Two ODIs Against South Africa

Despite a victory, South Africa have a lot of areas in which they can do well in the 2nd ODI, particularly their spin bowling. While Keshav Maharaj put up a good show with the ball, his spin bowling partner Tabraiz Shamsi had a forgettable day as he was taken to the cleaners. Also, they would want their top order to score a few more runs and not leave too much to do on the likes of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, both of who are in great form at the moment.

The Indian team has suffered a massive blow with Deepak Chahar not likely to take part in the remainder of the series after he reportedly sustained an ankle injury during training. Changes are unlikely in the Indian XI for this game given the Indian team management backing the youngsters to do well in the 2nd ODI.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and South Africa have played a total of 88 ODIs against each other. Out of that, South Africa have a clear advantage with 50 victories as compared to India's 35. Three matches between these sides have ended in no results.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Key Players

Sanju Samson, after a brilliant show in the 1st ODI, would once again be a key player for India, alongside Shardul Thakur, who was good with both bat and ball. South Africa on the other hand, can bank on David Miller and Keshav Maharaj to deliver solid performances.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

The duel between Shreyas Iyer and Tabraiz Shamsi will be something fans would be aiming to watch out for. And so would the clash between Kuldeep Yadav and Aiden Markram. The South African right-hander struggled against Kuldeep's chinaman bowling and eventually, was bowled. He would aim to tackle him well this time,

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2022 match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on October 09, 2022 (Sunday). The 2nd ODI is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 01:00 pm.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 2nd ODI match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SA 2nd ODI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan

SA Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).