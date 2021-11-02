India would aim to revive their struggling T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a win over Afghanistan. The Indian team were labelled as one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup title this year but things have not gone according to plan. They have put up poor performances against Pakistan and after a week, played pretty poorly to face a defeat by eight wickets at the hands of New Zealand. Now, they are left to win all three of their remaining games and they have to do so with big margins if they have to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the semifinal, alive. Afghanistan meanwhile, recovered from their defeat to Pakistan to crush Namibia and now, based on form, they would have an edge over India, although unsettling the inaugural champions would be a difficult task with them seeking to make a comeback. IND vs NZ: Shameful to See Indian Cricket Team Being Abused After Loss Against New Zealand in T20 World Cup, Says Mohammad Amir

Both India and Afghanistan have some quality players in their ranks and it would surely be a great match, given the fact that qualification for the semifinal would be at stake. Both sides need to win to stay alive in the race with Afghanistan placed better than India. Let us take a look at the Dream11 Fantasy team predictions for this match. IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Wanted Extra Runs for Advantage in Second Innings, Says Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) can be the wicket-keeper in your team.

IND vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (IND), KL Rahul (IND) and Hazratullah Zazai (AFG) can be the batters on this side.

IND vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (IND) and Mohammad Nabi (AFG) can be the all-rounders.

IND vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Rashid Khan (AFG) and Shardul Thakur (IND) can make up the bowling attack of this side.

Virat Kohli (IND) can be the captain of your IND vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team while Rashid Khan (AFG) can be named as the vice-captain.

