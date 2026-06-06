IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026: Rishabh Pant Creates History, Joins MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani In Elite India Wicketkeeper List

Rishabh Pant etched his name further into Indian cricket history today, Friday, June 6, 2026, as he stepped onto the field for his 50th Test match against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. At just 28 years old, Pant joins an exclusive club of Indian wicketkeepers, with only the legendary MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani having previously reached this half-century of Test appearances. India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, One-Off Test 2026 Day 1.

The milestone marks a powerful testament to Pant's resilience and extraordinary talent, especially after overcoming a life-threatening car crash in late 2022 and navigating a challenging period in white-ball cricket.

An Illustrious Club

Pant's inclusion in this elite group underscores his pivotal role in India's Test setup since his debut in August 2018. The other members of this exclusive club are true giants of Indian cricket:

MS Dhoni: 90 Test matches

Syed Kirmani: 88 Test matches

Rishabh Pant: 50 Test matches

This achievement highlights Pant's consistent presence and indispensable value to the Indian Test team.

Pant's Test Legacy

Born on October 4, 1997, Pant has, in a relatively short span, established himself as one of the most impactful wicketkeeper-batters in the world. Prior to his 50th Test, he had amassed 3,476 runs from 49 matches at an impressive average of 42.91 across 86 innings. His aggressive, match-winning style is evident in his eight Test centuries, a record for an Indian wicketkeeper, surpassing even MS Dhoni's six.

His memorable performances include crucial centuries in challenging overseas conditions, notably in Australia and England, which have been instrumental in India's historic victories. Pant also holds the record for the fastest Test half-century by an Indian, achieving the feat in just 28 balls against Sri Lanka in March 2022. Behind the stumps, he has been equally influential, with 160 catches and 16 stumpings in 49 Tests, making him the fastest Indian keeper to 100 dismissals in just 26 matches. India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, One-Off Test 2026.

Rishabh Pant - Key Test Stats (Prior to 50th Test):

Statistic Value Matches Played 49 Runs Scored 3,476 Batting Average 42.91 Centuries 8 Half-Centuries 18 Catches 160 Stumpings 16 Highest Score 159* Sixes 94

Road Ahead and Recent Form

Pant's journey to this milestone has not been without its hurdles. Following his accident, he made a remarkable comeback, including playing in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where his game management was praised in India's eventual victory. He was also part of the Indian team that won the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season saw him endure a tough period with the Lucknow Super Giants, leading to concerns about his white-ball form and a subsequent omission from India's ODI squad for the Afghanistan series. He also lost the Test vice-captaincy to KL Rahul.

Despite these challenges, his commitment to Test cricket remains unwavering. As he continues to evolve, this 50th Test is not just a personal triumph but a significant marker in what promises to be an extraordinary career for the 28-year-old game-changer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).